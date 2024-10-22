Telangana govt orders speed up of LC building restoration

Hyderabad: The historical Legislative Council building, situated in the Assembly premises, is set to be restored and made available for Legislative Council sessions in the next three months. The heritage structure, known for its Asaf Jahi architectural style, is undergoing a meticulous restoration.

On Tuesday, roads and buildings miniter Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu inspected the ongoing restoration works along with Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy and vice chairman Banda Prakash. The group reviewed the renovation progress at a meeting held in the Speaker's Chambers, along with representatives from the Aga Khan Trust, roads and buildings (R&B) officials and legislature secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu.

Minister Venkat Reddy stressed the need to expedite the renovation, instructing the representatives of the Aga Khan Trust to complete the project within the next two to three months. He also directed R&B special secretary Dasari Harichandana to invite tenders for the electrification and plumbing works of the building.

To ensure the timely completion of the project, the minister secured the immediate release of Rs 2 crore pending funds from the Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. He assured that no work would be delayed due to financial constraints and urged officials to promptly address any remaining bills.

Minister Sridhar Babu instructed Harichandana to appoint a senior executive-level officer to oversee the restoration works. He stressed the importance of vigilant supervision to prevent any delays. Additionally, Sridhar Babu mentioned that the central hall of the assembly building would be made available, similar to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, for visitors and promised to approve any necessary IT networking services required for the facility's modernisation.