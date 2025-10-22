Telangana Govt Orders Immediate Closure of All Transport Department Check Posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has ordered the immediate closure of all its check posts across the state following Government Order (GO) No. 58 issued by the Transport, Roads & Buildings (TR&B) Department on August 28, 2025.

In a memo issued by the Transport Commissioner’s office on Wednesday, all Deputy Transport Commissioners (DTCs) and District Transport Officers (DTOs) were directed to cease operations at the check posts without delay.

The officers have been instructed to remove all boards, barricades, and physical barriers at the check posts, and to display new signboards informing vehicle operators about the closure and the availability of online services.

Further, all personnel stationed at the check posts are to be redeployed to their respective DTC offices, and the entire removal process must be video recorded and submitted along with a compliance report.

The directive also mandates that all records, equipment, and assets from the check posts be transferred immediately to the DTO offices, with proper reconciliation of financial and administrative documents.

The Transport Commissioner has asked all district officers to furnish a detailed compliance report confirming closure, staff redeployment, and record reconciliation by 5:00 PM today.