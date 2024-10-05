Telangana: Govt Nurses Seek Colorful Scrubs

Hyderabad:In an interesting request to the health secretary, nursing officers across government hospitals have asked for colourful scrubs to replace their traditional white uniforms. In a letter, the officers frequent spills and soiling of clothes at work due to increased patient inflow as reasons for the change.

“As there is more spillage at our workplaces and a greater chance of soiling our uniforms due to the increased patient inflow, we request a shift from the age-old white uniforms to modern scrubs,” the letter stated.



They also emphasised that colourful scrubs would give government hospitals a corporate look and boost nurses' confidence, indirectly improving patient care. The officers pointed out that scrubs are already used internationally, in other Indian states, and at NIMS Hyderabad.

