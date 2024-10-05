 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: Govt Nurses Seek Colorful Scrubs

Telangana
DC Correspondent
4 Oct 2024 7:55 PM GMT
Telangana: Govt Nurses Seek Colorful Scrubs
x
In an interesting request to the health secretary, nursing officers across government hospitals have asked for colourful scrubs to replace their traditional white uniforms.(Representational Image. DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:In an interesting request to the health secretary, nursing officers across government hospitals have asked for colourful scrubs to replace their traditional white uniforms. In a letter, the officers frequent spills and soiling of clothes at work due to increased patient inflow as reasons for the change.

“As there is more spillage at our workplaces and a greater chance of soiling our uniforms due to the increased patient inflow, we request a shift from the age-old white uniforms to modern scrubs,” the letter stated.

They also emphasised that colourful scrubs would give government hospitals a corporate look and boost nurses' confidence, indirectly improving patient care. The officers pointed out that scrubs are already used internationally, in other Indian states, and at NIMS Hyderabad.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Govt Nurses Colorful Scrubs 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick