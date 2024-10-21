Telangana govt nod to set up Young India Police School

Hyderabad: The state government has accorded approval for the establishment of Young India Police School at Manchirevula in Rangareddy district on Monday.

The school cater to children of serving personnel belonging to Police, Police Martyrs and other uniformed services such as Police, Fire, Excise, SPF and Prisons of the state.

DGP Dr. Jithender also stated that the school will aim to provide affordable, high quality education to children of serving personnel. He also proposed that the school shall be state of art of learning institution with focus on holistic development and moral values.