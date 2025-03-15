Telangana Govt May Transfer Pro-Oppn Cops

Hyderabad: The police department is said to have decided to transfer senior officers following intelligence reports about them having alleged links with opposition parties ahead of local body elections in the state.

A few days ago, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed district officials, including the police, to mingle with people to solve their issues. While some officials, including IPS and IAS officers, visited villages and spent time with people to understand and solve their issues, most officials have allegedly ignored the Chief Minister’s directions. The Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officers have allegedly failed to review the situations with station house officers (SHOs) and police staff.

Sources said intelligence officials have collected the details of errant officials, including DSPs and SHOs, and reportedly submitted a report to the government.

Based on the reports, the government is said to have started an exercise to transfer the DSPs in view of local body elections. Some police officers have reportedly maintained their links with the political parties by allegedly giving tip-offs to the opposition parties about government policies.

To prevent the police officials from helping the opposition parties, the senior officials were instructed to comply with the intelligence reports and streamline the situation in the department.

For instance, recently, miscreants killed activist Nagevelli Rajalinga Murthy in Bhupalpally. Her wife Sarala, who is a complainant, met Director General of Police Jitender in Hyderabad and lodged a complaint against Bhupalpalli DSP Sampath Rao in connection with her husband's murder case.