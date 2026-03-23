Telangana Govt May Hike Budget To Clear Pending Dues to Employees

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said the government was considering increasing to Rs 1,000 crore the monthly expenditure for clearing arrears to government employees from the current Rs 700 crore a month the government has been spending till now.

Bhatti Vikramarka was responding to a demand from BRS MLA T. Harish Rao that the government explain the steps being taken to clear the arrears, and pending Dearness Allowance instalments, and whether the government was set to extend the time for the new Pay Revision Commission to submit its report the deadline for which is March 31, this year. Vikramarka said after Congress came to power, the government ensured payments of salaries on the first of every month.

The dues pending for retired employees, he said, arose from the fact that the BRS government had increased retirement age for employees from 58 to 61 years, and for Class IV employees, from 60 to 65 years. “Due to this increase in retirement age, the burden of providing retirement benefits to 17,000 employees has now fallen on the present government,” he said.

On the pending DAs, he said three instalments that were left pending by the BRS government have been cleared so far, and that four more instalments were pending and that a policy decision will be taken on this aspect soon. “Since coming to power, the government has cleared around Rs 6,146 crore dues related to government employees,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

However, dissatisfied with the reply, the BRS staged a walkout in protest saying that the questions raised by it were not answered properly.