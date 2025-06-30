Telangana Govt Making Efforts In Rescue, Relief Operations After Factory Explosion: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed concern over the loss of lives in an explosion in a chemical factory in Telangana and said the state government is making all efforts on a war-footing in the rescue and relief operations. At least eight people were killed and several others suffered injuries in a suspected explosion in a pharma plant in Sangareddy district on Monday, officials said.

Several workers are feared trapped at the accident site in the Sigachi pharma company at the Pashamylaram industrial estate and efforts are on to rescue them, they said.

"Extremely anguished by the loss of precious lives, following a chemical factory blast in Sangareddy district in Telangana. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured. We wish them a speedy recovery," Kharge said in a post on X.

Kharge said the state government and authorities are working at a war footing in their rescue efforts and providing immediate medical and other assistance to the injured.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The news of the explosion at the chemical factory in Telangana is extremely tragic and concerning. My heartfelt condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured."

The Congress leader said the state government and administration are engaged in relief and rescue operations and efforts are ongoing to provide every possible assistance to the affected people. "In this difficult time, we stand with the affected families in every way," the former Congress president said.