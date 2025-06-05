Telangana govt likely to auction Housing Board plots to raise funds

Hyderabad: Amid a severe financial crunch impacting the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes, the Cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation has directed all revenue-generating departments to intensify efforts to boost state revenues.

The cabinet subcommittee, which met in the Secretariat on Thursday, reviewed the status of pending proposals and called for the swift execution of decisions taken during previous sessions. The meeting forms part of the government’s weekly review initiative to tackle the fiscal challenges faced by the state government.

According to official sources, the committee placed major emphasis on the monetisation of real estate assets held by the Telangana Housing Board. This includes the auction of open plots and unsold flats in Rajiv Swagruha apartments, with special focus on properties in Kukatpally and Mahbubnagar. Officials have already issued auction notifications for 18 prime plots in Kukatpally, with expected revenue generation pegged at over Rs 150 crore.

Further notifications will soon be released for plots located in Parigi (Vikarabad district), Gachibowli, Raviryala, Laxmidevipally (Rangareddy district), Gadwal and Warangal. Collectively, these auctions are projected to generate over Rs 500 crore for the exchequer.

The Telangana Housing Board currently holds around 4,609 acres of land in and around Hyderabad. Of this, 3,820 acres have been utilised for residential colonies, 150 acres leased out, 100 acres allotted to JNTU-Hyderabad and 610 acres remain available for development.

About 80 acres are under legal dispute. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister holding finance portfolio Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao and several senior officials, including principal secretary (finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, special chief secretary (roads and buildings) Vikas Raj, principal secretary (excise and commercial taxes) S.A.M. Rizvi, principal secretary (revenue) Naveen Mittal, principal secretary (mining) N. Sridhar and commercial taxes commissioner K. Haritha, among other IAS officers.

The committee stressed the importance of follow-through and accountability, stating that all decisions made in the current meeting will be reviewed item-wise in the next meeting. It also instructed the finance department to appoint a dedicated officer to track and report on the progress of revenue mobilisation efforts across departments.