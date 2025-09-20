Telangana Govt Launches 2 Schemes For Minorities

Hyderabad:The state government on Friday launched two new schemes aimed at empowering minorities through financial assistance and self-employment opportunities. Minorities welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar unveiled the Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana and Revanth Anna ka Sahara – Miskeen la Kosam at the Secretariat, calling them a major step toward improving the living standards of marginalised communities.

Under the Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana, widows, divorcees, orphans and unmarried women will receive financial aid of Rs 50,000 to start small businesses and achieve self-reliance. The Revanth Anna ka Sahara scheme targets members of the Fakeer and Dudekula communities, providing mopeds and a grant of `1 lakh to strengthen livelihoods.



The minister said the state government has earmarked Rs 30 crore for the schemes. Applications are to be submitted exclusively online through the TGOBMMS portal (tgobmms.cgg.gov.in), with registrations open until October 6. No offline applications will be accepted.

“These schemes will provide economic security to poor families while promoting dignity and self-confidence, particularly among women,” the minister said. He added that supporting small-scale ventures would open better educational and employment opportunities for minority youth.

Laxman Kumar credited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership, saying the allocation of ₹30 crore was proof of his commitment to minority welfare. “These initiatives are not mere subsidies but a foundation for long-term development,” he explained.



Pleased to launch such programmes within two months of taking charge, the minister urged beneficiaries to use the assistance wisely, stressing that the schemes were designed for sustainable change rather than short-term relief. He reiterated the Congress government’s vision of equal opportunities for all communities.