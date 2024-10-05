Telangana govt. issues ordinance to empower HYDRAA

Hyderabad: The state government has issued an ordinance amending the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act of 1955, granting legal sanctity and statutory powers to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA). The ordinance, promulgated by Governor Jishnu Vev Varma on October 3, was published in the Telangana Gazette on Saturday.

Titled the "Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024," the legislation aims to empower GHMC commissioner to employ specialised agencies like HYDRAA to protect public assets such as roads, drains, streets, water bodies, parks, and open spaces. The ordinance outlines the necessity of these amendments to strengthen disaster response and safeguard public property.

The key provision of the ordinance is the addition of Section 374-B to the GHMC Act, 1955, which empowers the state government to delegate authority to officers, agencies, or authorities to exercise the powers of the GHMC and its commissioner to protect public assets. This amendment specifically empowers HYDRAA to take action against illegal encroachments on public property and ensure asset protection as per the guidelines prescribed by the government.

HYDRAA was originally established by the Congress government through Government Order (GO) 99 on July 19 under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department. Its primary responsibilities include reclaiming illegally occupied government lands, protecting Hyderabad's water bodies, and preventing urban disasters within the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

However, the agency faced legal challenges, with certain individuals and political parties questioning its establishment in the High Court. The ordinance comes at a time when the Telangana government has been actively working to remove encroachments along the Musi riverbed, a move that has faced significant opposition from various quarters.

The state government's swift action in issuing this Ordinance seeks to address these challenges and solidify HYDRAA's authority. A more comprehensive legislative framework for HYDRAA is expected to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

