Telangana Govt Issues Guidelines For Crop Loan Waiver

Hyderabad: The State government here on Monday issued guidelines for waiving crop loan up to Rs.2 lakh to every farmer owning land in Telangana.



The crop loan waiver scheme-2024 is applicable for short term crop loans availed by farmers from their branches of Scheduled Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks and District Co-operative Central Banks in the State.

The scheme is applicable to loans sanctioned or renewed on or after December 12, 2018 and crop loans outstanding as on December 9, 2023. Under this scheme, each farmer’s family is eligible for crop loan waiver up to Rs.2 lakh.

The amount of outstanding principal and applicable interest as on December 9, 2023 will be eligible for the scheme. The Food Security Card (PDS) database maintained by the Civil Supplies Department will be standardized to determine the farmer family. The Commissioner and Director of Agriculture has been designated as the implementing authority for the scheme while National Informatics Center (NBC) at Hyderabad will be the partner responsible for this scheme.

The Director of Agriculture and SIC will jointly maintain an IT portal for the implementation of the scheme. In this IT portal, there is facility for collection of loan account data of each farmer family, data validation and determination of eligibility amount. This portal will have special modules for submission of bills to IFMIS portal maintained by the Finance Department, information sharing with all partners of the scheme, and redressal of farmers' grievances, according to M Raghunandan Rao, Secretary to Government.

According to Rao, the State government is committed to making agriculture profitable and sustainable. Agriculture sector is a key foundation for Telangana's economic growth. Agriculture and allied sectors provide employment to 66 per cent of Telangana's rural population and contribute 15.8 per cent to GS DP (2023-2024 AE as per DES data), a thriving agricultural sector is imperative for the growth of the rural economy. There are a large number of small and marginal farmers among Telangana farmers.

The Telangana government has identified crop loan waiver as an urgent investment to strengthen the rural economy, promote agricultural development and improve the welfare of farmers. Crop loan waivers will reduce the financial burden on farmers by enabling them to take fresh loans from banks at low interest rates and avoid borrowing outside at high interest rates. Thus, there is an opportunity to buy urgent agricultural inputs and saving them from perpetual indebtedness aggravated by high interest rates.

Keeping in view the economic situation faced by the farmers in the state, the Telangana government has decided to implement the crop loan waiver-2024 scheme for farmers to ensure that the agricultural activities are sustainable. After careful consideration, the government issued guidelines