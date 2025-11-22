Telangana Govt Issues GO Outlining Reservation Rules for Panchayat Elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released a Government Order (GO) outlining the reservation framework for the upcoming gram panchayat elections. The GO specifies procedures for determining reservations for sarpanch and ward member posts and mandates that the total quota should not exceed 50 per cent.

According to the guidelines, reservations for SC, ST, and BC ward members will be allotted based on caste census data. BC reservations for sarpanch posts will also be determined using caste census figures, while SC and ST reservations for sarpanch positions will be based on the 2011 Census population statistics.

The responsibility of finalising sarpanch reservations has been assigned to Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), and ward member reservations will be determined by Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs).

The government further clarified that women’s reservations will be allocated through a lottery system conducted in the presence of representatives from political parties.