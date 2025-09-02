Telangana Govt. Issues G.O. Entrusting Kaleshwaram Project Probe to CBI

Hyderabad: The State government entrusted the investigation of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).





On October 21, 2023, six piers - 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of Block-7 of Medigadda Barrage of Kaleshwaram Project sank. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) vide its letter dated October 22, 2023 has constituted a committee to examine the reasons for sinking of the piers of Medigadda Barrage.



The NDSA committee inspected Medigadda Barrage on October 24, 2023 and communicated its report to the Telangana government on November 1, 2023. Further, the National Dam Safety Authority submitted two more reports - interim report on April 1, 2024 and final report on April 24, 2025.



In NDSA reports, it is found that the failure of the Medigadda barrage was due to a combination of issues including planning, designing, quality control and construction deficiencies due to a lack of stringent quality control.

A G.O Ms. No.104 was issued on Monday. In the G.O., the State government said that as part of Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project, three barrages were constructed on River Godavari at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla.On October 21, 2023, six piers - 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of Block-7 of Medigadda Barrage of Kaleshwaram Project sank. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) vide its letter dated October 22, 2023 has constituted a committee to examine the reasons for sinking of the piers of Medigadda Barrage.The NDSA committee inspected Medigadda Barrage on October 24, 2023 and communicated its report to the Telangana government on November 1, 2023. Further, the National Dam Safety Authority submitted two more reports - interim report on April 1, 2024 and final report on April 24, 2025.In NDSA reports, it is found that the failure of the Medigadda barrage was due to a combination of issues including planning, designing, quality control and construction deficiencies due to a lack of stringent quality control.



Telangana government appointed Justice Sri Pinaki Chandra Ghose, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a Commission of Inquiry (COI), under Section-III of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Central Act No.60 of 1952), to inquire into the allegations of irregularities, embezzlement of public funds, and corrupt practices in the construction of Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project on March 14, 2024.

Telangana government appointed Justice Sri Pinaki Chandra Ghose, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a Commission of Inquiry (COI), under Section-III of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Central Act No.60 of 1952), to inquire into the allegations of irregularities, embezzlement of public funds, and corrupt practices in the construction of Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project on March 14, 2024.



The Commission of Inquiry submitted its report to the State government on July 31, 2025 identifying several lapses and irregularities that warrant serious criminal action. The findings indicate issues of negligence, malicious intent, intentional suppression of facts, and financial irregularities etc. The commission concluded that there was "wrong and, in fact, no planning" in the construction of the three barrages.

The Commission of Inquiry submitted its report to the State government on July 31, 2025 identifying several lapses and irregularities that warrant serious criminal action. The findings indicate issues of negligence, malicious intent, intentional suppression of facts, and financial irregularities etc. The commission concluded that there was "wrong and, in fact, no planning" in the construction of the three barrages.



The Council of Ministers on August 4, 2025 accepted the COI report and resolved to table it before the Telangana Legislative Assembly for discussion. Accordingly, the report was placed before the Telangana Legislative Assembly on August 31, 2025.





The Telangana Legislative Assembly undertook a short discussion on the subject on the same day. During the discussions, it was noted that the above findings and observations of NDAS and the Commission of Inquiry, warrant a thorough and detailed investigation. It was further observed that the project involves various inter-state issues and multiple State and Central government departments and agencies.





Considering the complexities involved, including the participation of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) in the project's design and execution, it was deemed appropriate to entrust the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).







