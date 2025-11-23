Telangana Allows Industrial Land Conversion to Multi-Use Zones

The Telangana government has issued an official Government Order (GO) approving the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy, enabling formal conversion of industrial lands within and around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into multi-use zones.



As per the new policy, about 9,292 acres of industrial land, including 4,740 acres of plotted area, are now eligible for conversion subject to payment of a one-time Development Impact Fee (DIF).



Plots facing roads below 80 ft will attract a DIF of 30% of the SRO value, while those facing 80 ft and above roads must pay 50% of the SRO value. Applicants are required to pay 20% upfront during online submission on TG-IPASS, and the remaining 80% must be cleared within 45 days in two instalments. A 1% monthly penalty applies after a one-month grace period, following which the fee is forfeited and the applicant becomes ineligible.



TGIIIC/IALA will complete the initial scrutiny within 7 days, with final approval granted in another 7 days. A six-month sunset clause has been set, requiring all applications to be filed within that timeframe.



TGIIIC has been designated as the nodal agency for processing applications and overseeing layout revisions under the new policy.

