Telangana Govt. Is Committed To Attract Investments And Create Employment Opportunities: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was fully committed to usher in investments and creating more employment opportunities for the youth, said Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu here on Tuesday..

“In 18 months, we have filled over 60,000 government posts and attracted over Rs.3 lakh crore investments. As a result, more than 1 lakh youth have secured jobs in the private sector. Today, we mark another significant milestone in this journey with the generation of 5,020 new employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana,” he said.

He welcomed two reputed global firms from the UAE - Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital - that came forward to partner in Telangana’s growth story, a testament to the growing global credibility in welfare and development.

The two companies signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with five Telangana-based firms, committing a combined investment of Rs.2,125 crore. This is just the beginning. Over the next three years, the two companies expressed interest in investing an additional Rs.24,000 crore in sectors such as biotech, AI, data centres, defence, energy, fintech, and public infrastructure.

In the biotech sector, their focus will include innovations in low-sugar food solutions, anti-diabetic products, and food management technologies all aimed at improving global health standards. In the public sector, these companies are poised to invest in major infrastructure projects like Fourth City and the AI City.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these visionary investors for placing their trust in the Telangana model of governance and choosing to be part of the "Telangana Rising" movement,” he said.

“While some attempt to spread misinformation, claiming that industries were moving out and investments are drying up, today’s development is a strong rebuttal to such unfounded narratives. I appeal to the people of Telangana to assess these facts and judge for themselves,” Sridhar Babu said.

“Our biggest strength is our skilled and ambitious youth. Yet, we often hear from industry leaders that graduates lack the skills industry demands. To bridge this gap, we have established the Young India Skills University, aligned with global standards, to produce industry-ready talent in close coordination with corporate partners. This reduces your cost, effort, and time in skilling new recruits,” he explained.

Sridhar Babu said Telangana was not just a State but it is a land of boundless opportunity. It is a hub of innovation, creativity, and global partnerships. Under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, the State government stands as a strongest ally committed to supporting growth, innovation, and enterprise.