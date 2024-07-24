Telangana Govt in process of launching Rythu Bharosa: Tummala

Hyderabad: The government has been plugging in the loopholes in Rythu Bandhu scheme and is in the process of launching Rythu Bharosa, said state agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao, in the Legislative Council.

Speaking further, the minister said that the scheme will be launched after seeking opinions from the farmers and the Cabinet sub-committee formed for the purpose completes the task.

While replying to a question in the Legislative Council, Tummala said, “We have released Rs 6,725 crore Rythu Bandhu fund for Rabi crops which was kept pending by the former BRS regime. Payments to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore were made for fallow lands, real estate ventures, construction of roads and other lands which were not suitable for agriculture. Rythu Bharosa will be launched after holding a discussion in the Assembly.”

“The government is committed to extend benefits of the scheme to tenant farmers also. We have provided loan waiver of Rs 31,000 crore to farmers at Rs 2 lakh per family,” the minister added.