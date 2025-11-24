Telangana Govt Hospitals Lack Basic Facilities, Losing Public Trust, Says Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed deep concern over the declining public trust in government hospitals, alleging that many facilities in the state lack basic necessities such as needles, medicines and cotton. He criticised the state government for allegedly failing to properly utilise Central funds provided under the National Health Mission (NHM), which are meant to strengthen government hospitals.

The minister, accompanied by district collector Pamela Satpathy, inspected the government hospital in Jammikunta and donated ₹1 crore worth of modern medical equipment, including ECG, ultrasound and anaesthesia machines, purchased through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. He made the visit in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar warned that if the equipment is not used for poor patients, it would be taken back and given to other hospitals. He also distributed equipment worth around ₹4 crore to hospitals in Vemulawada, Huzurabad and Husnabad, urging doctors to treat patients free of cost and avoid referring them to private hospitals for diagnostic tests.

During his visit, the minister addressed other local issues and made several announcements. He said proposals are being finalised for the modernisation of Jammikunta Railway Station and the construction of a sports stadium in the area.

He criticised both the previous BRS government and the current Congress government over the recent collapse of check dams, alleging that they were poorly constructed for commissions instead of farmer welfare. He demanded a thorough investigation and seizure of the contractor’s assets.

Sanjay Kumar added that he has been focusing on improving the health and education sectors in his Karimnagar Parliamentary segment. The donation of modern equipment follows his earlier provision of an ambulance and X-ray machines to the Karimnagar District Hospital.

In the education sector, he noted that he had previously distributed free branded bicycles to Class 10 students and is planning to provide “Modi Kits”, including school bags, notebooks and other stationery materials, for primary students starting next academic year.