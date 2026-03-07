Gaddar Awards 2025: NTR National Film Award For Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi, the iconic figure of Telugu cinema, has been honored with the NTR National Film Award at the Gaddar Awards 2025, recognizing his monumental contributions over decades. This accolade celebrates his timeless legacy that continues to inspire filmmakers and fans alike.

The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025, organized by the Telangana government, spotlighted legendary contributions alongside contemporary achievements, with Chiranjeevi receiving the NTR Award among special honors.

Named in honor of the legendary NT Rama Rao, the award is presented to personalities who have not only excelled in cinema but also elevated the global stature of Indian filmmaking. Chiranjeevi has won nine Filmfare Awards South, plus three Nandi Awards and civilian honors like the Padma Bhushan (2006) and Padma Vibhushan (2024).

The star who delivered regional industry hit with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is awaiting the release of Vishwambhara. He is also to start shooting for his other film with director Bobby.



