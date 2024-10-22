Telangana Govt Hikes Compensation for RRR-Hit Landowners and Farmers

Hyderabad: The state government has substantially increased compensation for landowners and farmers impacted by the ongoing Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. In several areas, compensation has been doubled or even tripled compared to the existing amounts.

The revised compensation rates have been forwarded to the Centre for approval, as both the state and Centre are required to share the costs of land acquisition on a 50:50 basis.

The RRR project, which is being executed in two phases, includes a northern stretch from Sangareddy to Choutuppal via Toopran and Gajwel, covering 158.6 km, and a southern stretch of 189 km from Choutuppal to Sangareddy via Shadnagar. Land acquisition is presently underway for both sections.

The project has encountered resistance from landowners and farmers in several areas. Many have voiced dissatisfaction, arguing that the compensation being offered fell way short of the market rates and refused to surrender their land.

Minister for roads and buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, told Deccan Chronicle that the government was committed to ensuring fair compensation for all those affected. "Although this enhancement will place an additional financial burden on the state government, we are prepared to bear it to protect the interests of landowners and farmers," he said.

The estimated cost of the northern part of the RRR stands at Rs 13,522 crore, while the southern portion is projected to cost Rs 12,980 crore. The state government has set aside Rs 1,525 crore for the project in its 2024-25 budget, with plans to release the funds in phases as construction progresses.

Additionally, the area between the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the RRR will be developed to attract industries, services and transport hubs. The RRR will be built to expressway standards, initially as a four-lane highway, to accommodate future traffic growth, he pointed out.

Minister K. Venkat Reddy said that to resolve land acquisition disputes, the government has revised compensation rates to significant levels based on land categories—agricultural, urban, rural and commercial.

In Turkapally Mandal, Yadadri district, the previous registration value of land rates ranged from Rs 3.37 lakh to Rs 6.75 lakh per acre. This has been increased to between Rs 6.85 lakh and Rs 11.47 lakh.

In Sangareddy and Sadasivapet mandals of Sangareddy district, the land valued at Rs 4.50 lakh per acre is now being compensated at Rs 15 lakh.

In Siddipet district, the earlier rates of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh per acre have been increased to Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh.

In Medak district, land values in the range of Rs Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh, have been increased to Rs 16 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.