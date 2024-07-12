Telangana Govt. Halts SRO Transfers Amid Corruption Probe

Hyderabad: With many sub-registrar officers (SROs) seeking transfer, the stamps and registration department put on hold transfers of SROs following charges of corruption in sub-registrar offices. Interestingly, a number of SROs are seeking postings in the 30 sub-registrar offices from where 80 per cent of the total revenue is generated by way of registrations.

Highly placed sources said that the government received a comprehensive report on corrupt activities of SROs at different places, including violations in making registrations during the BRS government tenure. The same SROs have started lobbying for postings in high-revenue-generated SRO offices.

To put an end to the corruption at registration offices, the government has asked officials to put on hold transfers of SROs. Meanwhile, revenue department officials have been asked to collect data on irregularities and violations in making residential and commercial plots and properties.

There are 141 sub-districts (sub-registrar offices) across the state and each of them is headed by a sub-registrar.

"Noticing the irregularities in specific SROs, we have decided to maintain status-quo and postpone transfers of SROs across the state. A circular has been issued to all SROs warning that no ‘recommendation’ would be entertained in giving postings and transfer of SROs. If any SRO indulges in getting a recommendation, the individual will get a posting in state border districts," sources said.

Meanwhile, ACB officials also intensified raids on several SROs and caught them red-handed while accepting bribes. A report on corrupt SROs has been submitted to the government, which will look into violations by SROs in making registrations during the BRS tenure.