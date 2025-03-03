 Top
Telangana Govt Going All-Out to Rescue Trapped Workers, HC Informed

Telangana
L. Ravichander
3 March 2025 9:42 PM IST

Advocate General assures court of extensive efforts; Army, Navy, and rescue teams deployed.

Chief Minister .A.Revanth Reddy Visit & Review on SLBC Tunnel Accident site at Nagarkurnool District. By Arrangement

Hyderabad: Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy on Monday informed the High Court that no stone had been left unturned to ensure the expeditious rescue of those affected by the accident at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel-I in Nagarkurnool. The panel, comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, was dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the National Union for Migrant Workers.

The petitioner contended that eight workers had remained trapped in the tunnel for almost 10 days. The union, inter alia, sought that every possible measure be used to expedite the rescue operation with regard to the safety and well-being of those trapped inside.

It wanted accountability for non-compliance with directions that the authorities concerned be held accountable for any failure, while ensuring the safety, welfare, and fair compensation of workers engaged in hazardous conditions, and that appropriate action be taken against any person or entity responsible for negligence, misconduct, or failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations.

The Advocate General informed the court that teams from the Army, Navy, SDRF, NDRF, Border Roads Organisation, Singareni Collieries, and ‘rat’ miners were working together to rescue the workers. He also stated that all the Cabinet members had visited the site to ensure that operations were conducted expeditiously and efficiently.

Considering the submissions made by the Advocate General, the panel directed the state government to expedite the rescue operation and disposed of the PIL.

