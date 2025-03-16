Telangana govt gives free insulin pumps costing Rs 2 lakh each to 100 children

Hyderabad: In a major relief to around 100 children with type 1 diabetes, and their families, the state government has distributed insulin pumps, each costing around Rs two lakh, free of cost. This milestone was presented by Dr. Beatrice Anne, additional professor and head of endocrinology, NIMS, during the world congress of diabetes held in Ahmedabad last month. This demonstrated Telangana’s leadership in advancing diabetes care for children.

Insulin pumps are a game-changer in the management of type 1 diabetes. Unlike the traditional method of taking several injections every day, these pumps deliver precise and continuous doses of insulin throughout the day. This helps maintain blood sugar control, reduces the risk of severe highs and lows, and offers children greater flexibility with meals, physical activity and going about daily chores.

The benefits extend beyond medical outcomes — insulin pumps significantly improve the quality of life. They reduce the physical and emotional burden of frequent injections, making diabetes management less stressful and more adaptable to a child’s lifestyle.

However, access to this advanced technology remains a challenge due to its high cost, with a single insulin pump priced at approximately ₹two lakh. The state government’s initiative to provide these devices free of cost ensures equitable access to quality care for children from across socio-economic backgrounds.

“This pump has changed my life. I no longer have to take so many injections every day. I feel more comfortable going to school and playing with my friends. I can finally do things like the other kids without worrying all the time about my sugar levels,” said nine-year-old Sahana (name changed), one of the beneficiaries of the initiative.

NIMS director Prof. Bheerapa Nagari said, “This is a life-changing intervention. It’s not just about improving sugar control — it’s about giving these children a chance at a healthier, happier, and more independent life.”

Families of children with type 1 diabetes thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha for making this initiative a reality.