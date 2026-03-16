Telangana Govt Gets Gov. Nod For Joint Address

Hyderabad: In a major relief to the Revanth Reddy government, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has reportedly cleared the contents of his joint address to the Telangana Legislature scheduled for Monday, marking the start of the Budget session.

Sources said the Governor approved the speech prepared by the government, which outlines the administration’s initiatives in social welfare and development sectors. The government had been cautious after Shukla was appointed as the Governor as he — during his previous stint as the Himachal Pradesh Governor — had skipped portions of an address prepared by the Congress government in the state.

According to sources, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s approach of separating political differences with the Centre from administrative cooperation has helped maintain cordial relations with the Union government. They noted that the state has secured nearly ₹10,000 crore in Central assistance since he assumed office.

The Chief Minister is expected to push for discussions on two major initiatives — the Musi rejuvenation project and the expansion of the Metro Rail network — both of which are projected to have a significant impact on Hyderabad’s urban development and economy.

In a move seen as aimed at addressing the Opposition criticism, the government has also announced the release of the first phase of Rythu Bharosa financial assistance to farmers on March 22.

The Assembly will begin its proceedings at 11.45 am on Monday with the Governor’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses, marking Shukla’s first visit to the Assembly since assuming office. The Business Advisory Committee is expected to meet the same day to decide the duration of the session, while the State Budget is scheduled to be presented on March 20.

The session also gains significance as the Legislative Council will function from the renovated old Assembly building adjoining the present complex, and the Telangana Talli statue is set to be unveiled.

The principal opposition BRS is expected to raise the issue of Assembly Speaker G. Prasad Rao rejecting disqualification petitions against legislators who switched parties. Among them is Danam Nagender, who was elected as a BRS MLA from Khairatabad but later contested the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket.

Both the BRS and the BJP are also expected to criticise the government over what they describe as “bulldozer governance”, citing displacement of residents in connection with the Musi rejuvenation project and other development works.

The House may also discuss issues such as shortages of gas and other commodities linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Several Bills are expected to be introduced, including legislation to replace the earlier ordinance on trifurcation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill.

Ahead of the session, Assembly Speaker G. Prasad Rao and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy held a preparatory meeting on Sunday in the Committee Hall of the Assembly building. Deputy chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj, ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, along with senior officials from various departments, attended the meeting.