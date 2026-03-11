Telangana Govt Forms Third DISCOM TGRPDCL for Power Supply to Agriculture

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders for the formation of a third power distribution company in the state, named Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL), aimed at improving electricity supply to the agriculture sector and key water supply schemes.

According to G.O. Ms. No. 4 issued by the Energy Department on March 11, 2026, the new entity will be established under the Companies Act, 2013, in addition to the existing two distribution companies — TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL.

The government has appointed IAS officer Musharraf Ali Faruqui as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the newly formed DISCOM.

The registered office of TGRPDCL will be located at Mint Compound in Hyderabad. The company will primarily handle electricity distribution for sectors such as agriculture, lift irrigation schemes, Mission Bhagiratha, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and municipal water connections with separate distribution transformers.

The new DISCOM will also be responsible for extending power supply to these consumer categories, purchasing power as per allocated power purchase agreements, onboarding new agricultural connections, operating and maintaining distribution assets, and ensuring reliable and quality power supply.

The initial paid-up share capital of TGRPDCL has been fixed at ₹5 crore, divided into 50 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each, which will be equally contributed by TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL on behalf of the Telangana government.

The Board of Directors of the company will include Musharraf Ali Faruqui as CMD along with senior officials from TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL.

The government also stated that it will extend guarantees to banks and financial institutions for the new company, while manpower requirements will be met through deputation, recruitment and outsourcing as needed.

Officials said the new DISCOM is expected to streamline electricity distribution to agriculture and water supply systems across the state.