Telangana Govt forms cabinet sub-committee to study paddy procurement issues

Telangana
DC Correspondent
9 Oct 2024 7:37 AM GMT
Telangana Govt forms cabinet sub-committee to study paddy procurement issues
Telangana government formed sub-committee to study paddy procurement issues.

Hyderabad: The state government has constituted a cabinet Sub-Committee to study and make recommendations related to various issues of paddy procurement.

The committee included ministers Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu and Tummala Nageswara Rao. The committee shall study on hiring of godowns, Bank guarantee from rice millers, Milling charges for the millers and Driage issues of paddy.


