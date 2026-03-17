SIT Headed by Chevalla DCP Formed To Probe Moinabad Farmhouse Drugs Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesady,constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the drugs case linked to BRS leader Pilot Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse in Moinabad, Ranga Reddy district. The nine-member SIT will be headed by Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam, under the directions of Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy. Orders were issued by DGP Jitender to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.









The incident occurred on the night of March 14th, 2026 when a team from the Future City Commissionerate raided Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse at Aziznagar following credible inputs about narcotic drug consumption at a private party. As officers announced their presence, a shot was allegedly fired from inside the premises.

During the raid, officials detained ten individuals, including Putta Mahesh Kumar, MP from Eluru (TDP), and Pilot Rohith Reddy, former MLA and BRS leader. Others taken into custody included his brother, businessmen, and a lady named Priyanka Reddy. Police seized a licensed .32 calibre revolver, live and empty cartridges, and small quantities of cocaine. Field tests confirmed the presence of narcotics, and several of them reportedly tested positive.

Reports state that while the revolver belonged to Rohith Reddy’s brother, Namith Sharma had opened fire at the police team when they entered the premises in a bid to scare them away. All three have been remanded to 14- day judicial custody. The accused face charges under the NDPS Act, Arms Act, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SIT has been tasked with completing the investigation within three months and filing a chargesheet at the conclusion of the probe.