Telangana Govt. extends support to tribal student to pursue B.Tech at IIT-Patna

Hyderabad: Telangana government came to the rescue of a tribal student from Rajanna Sircilla district and extended financial support to pursue her B Tech at the coveted Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna.

The government’s significant initiative brought a major relief to the student and her family in fulfilling her dream of pursuing B.Tech.

The student, Badavath Madhulatha from Rajanna Sircilla, has secured 824 rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and was subsequently allotted a seat at IIT-Patna under ST quota. Madhulatha paid the acceptance fee but failed to pay hostel and other expenses due to her family's poor financial condition.

Madhulata's parents were agricultural laborers and her father recently fell ill after which she took the responsibility of tending goats.

The State government has stepped-in to help the student after a local TV channel highlighted the problems being faced by her. In a note, the State government had asked the Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Co-operative Finance Corporation Limited (TRICOR) DGM to release the required amount of Rs 1,51,831 to the account of District Tribal Development officer, Rajanna Sircilla to be used for Madhulata's educational expenses.