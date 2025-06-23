Telangana Govt. Extends Support To Citizens Returning From Iran, Israel

New Delhi: Following the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government continues to actively monitor the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and is extending all necessary support to Telangana citizens returning from the affected regions.

In a coordinated effort, Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi facilitated the safe transit of six Telangana students who arrived at midnight yesterday – four from Iran and two from Israel. All of them had pre-booked their onward flights to Hyderabad and were safely seen off by Telangana Bhavan staff at 5.30 am today.

Officials ensured their comfort and well-being during their stay in Delhi and assisted them until they boarded their flights. “We are expecting seven more Telangana citizens to arrive in New Delhi tonight. These individuals have successfully crossed over from Israel to Amman, Jordan, and are scheduled to reach India shortly.”

Telangana Bhavan Liaison Officer Vandana told Deccan Chronicle on Monday that the staff was extending immigration help to the students after reaching Delhi and based on their requirement accommodation and food was also provided to them.

She said seven people from Telangana would land at the airport in New Delhi at 11.30 pm. These people were arriving from Jordan.

Arrangements are being made to receive and support them at the airport and at Telangana Bhavan. Meanwhile, several other Telangana residents stranded in Israel are facing delays due to the temporary closure of Israeli airspace.

Despite these disruptions, the Telangana government remains fully committed to assisting all affected citizens and is in constant coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassies, and concerned authorities.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure that every Telangana resident arriving from the region receives timely assistance, proper accommodation, and onward travel support.

Citizens were advised to stay in touch with official channels and avoid relying on unverified information. The Government of Telangana stands firmly with its people during this challenging time and will continue its efforts to ensure their safety and swift return.