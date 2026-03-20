Telangana Govt. Extends Midday Meal Scheme for Inter Students

Hyderabad: The State government here on Friday decided to extend a new Midday Meal Scheme to students pursuing Intermediate education in Government Junior Colleges as well. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in the measures we are taking for student welfare, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

From the academic year 2026-27, the government has decided to newly launch a breakfast scheme across the State for students studying from pre-primary to Intermediate, with quality nutrition. Under this breakfast programme, every student will be given milk on three days a week and ragi malt on the remaining three days.

This landmark initiative will improve nutrition and health outcomes, increase attendance and punctuality, and reduce dropouts and absenteeism. It will ease the burden on working parents. In simple words, no child in Telangana should begin a school day on an empty stomach.

This is a watershed reform for student welfare. This breakfast initiative will not only nourish bodies - it will nourish the future of Telangana, he added.