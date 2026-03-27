Telangana Govt Extends 2nd PRC Tenure by 6 More Months

Hyderabad:The state government on Thursday extended the tenure of the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) by another six months, pushing the deadline for submission of its recommendations to September 30, 2026. The move has come as a setback to government employees and pensioners who have been anxiously awaiting salary and pension revisions since 2023, with the latest decision indicating a further delay in the implementation of revised pay scales.



The second PRC, constituted in October 2023 during the BRS regime, was given multiple extensions every six months. Its previous extension was originally scheduled to end on March 31, 2026, but the state government decided to grant additional time till September 30, 2026, citing the need for a more comprehensive assessment rather than a hurried decision. However, the extension has dashed hopes of immediate relief for employees, many of whom have been voicing concerns over rising inflation and the increasing cost of living, stating that current salaries are no longer adequate.



Employees’ and pensioners’ unions, which have repeatedly met government representatives to press for early implementation of the PRC recommendations, expressed disappointment over the delay. The issue has also figured prominently in the ongoing Assembly budget sessions, where opposition parties questioned the government over its failure to honour its earlier promise of implementing a new PRC within three months of coming to power.



It may be recalled that former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao constituted the second PRC on October 2, 2023, with a mandate to submit its recommendations within six months. He had also announced a five per cent interim relief for employees at the time. The commission is headed by retired IAS officer N. Sivashankar, with B. Ramaiah as a member.



Earlier, the first PRC of Telangana, constituted in July 2018, submitted its report in December 2020, following which the then BRS government announced a 30 per cent fitment (a hike in basic pay) in March 2021, with the revised pay scales coming into effect from April 2021.



Man gets 10-year jail for assault, blackmail in Jagtial



Karimnagar:An Additional District and Sessions Court in Jagtial district on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault and blackmail of a woman.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹6,600 on the convict, Naredla Mahender, a resident of Narsapur in Dandepally mandal.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred within the Gollapalli police station limits, where the accused recorded private videos of the victim and used them to threaten her with circulation on social media.

Police said the accused subjected the victim to sexual assault under coercion. Following a complaint, circle inspector B. Koteshwar conducted the investigation and filed a charge sheet.

After the verdict, Jagtial superintendent of police Ashok Kumar commended the investigation team and Additional Public Prosecutor Bitla Narsiah.

The SP urged women and students to approach police in cases of harassment and said action would be taken against offenders.

Woman alleges obscene messages by Uber driver in Kondapur



Hyderabad:A woman alleged that an Uber driver sent her obscene messages after she booked a cab late at night in Kondapur.

According to a social media post going viral on Thursday, the woman was left stranded and distressed on the road following the incident. The post further claimed that the Cyberabad SHE Teams acted on the complaint and arrested the driver.



However, police officials said no such complaint or arrest were made.



New Executive Body elected for THCHAA



Hyderabad:The elections to the Telangana High Court Advocates Association Executive Committee were held peacefully on Thursday.



S. Surender Reddy was elected president of the association with around 1,396 votes. A total of five candidates contested for the president’s post. D.L. Pandu was elected vice-president, while P. Sravan Kumar Goud and K. Niranjan Reddy were elected as secretaries of the association. Balaji Banoth was elected treasurer.



The remaining posts, including joint secretaries, sports and cultural secretary, senior EC member, women EC member and general EC members, were also filled during the election process. The association elections are held annually, and the newly elected executive body will assume office in the first week of April.





