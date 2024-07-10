Telangana govt. depriving people of free ration: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday questioned why new ration cards are not being given to people. He says this is depriving people of free ration being given by the Centre. The Union minister made the comments while touring the Amberpet constituency. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The state government is unable to even install new street lights. It has not issued ration cards despite promising to do so in 100 days. People are unable to make savings in self-help groups like DWCRA and are unable to avail new gas connections. Roads are not being repaired even months after they are damaged. The new government is not talking about giving double bedroom houses. The promised tola gold along with Kalyana Lakshmi to women and electric scooters to college-going women are yet to see the light of day.”



The new government is busy making coercive collections of Rs 100 crore from realtors and there is none who cares about the problems that stalk Hyderabad. The minister took stock of the activity in Patelnagar cow shelter. He asked the officials to complete pending works brought to his notice by the people on a speedy basis.



