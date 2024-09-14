Telangana Govt Declares Holiday on September 17 in View of Ganesh Immersion

Hyderabad: Telangana government has declared holiday to government offices, schools and colleges on September 17 in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal - Malkajgiri Districts in view of Ganesh idols immersion procession.

The Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari in a Government Order said, “September 17 shall be Holiday to the Government Offices/Schools/Colleges located in and around Twin Cities of Hyderabad & Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal - Malkajgiri Districts of Telangana State on account of Ganesh idols immersion procession.”The G.O. also said, “09.11.2024 (Second Saturday) shall be observed as a working day for all the Government Offices/Schools/Colleges located in and around twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal - Malkajgiri Districts of Telangana State in lieu of Holiday declared on 17.09.2024 (Tuesday).”