Telangana Govt. Declares Holiday for Offices, Schools, Colleges On Sept.6

Hyderabad: The State government here on Wednesday informed that September 6, 2025 (Saturday) would be a general holiday for the government offices, schools and colleges located in and around twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal – Malkajgiri districts on account of Ganesh idols immersion procession.

Consequently, October 11, 2025 (Second Saturday) shall be observed as a working day for all the government offices, schools and colleges located in and around twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal - Malkajgiri district in lieu of general holiday declared on September 6, 2025 (Saturday). An order to this effect was issued on Wednesday.



