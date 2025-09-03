 Top
Telangana Govt. Declares Holiday for Offices, Schools, Colleges On Sept.6

M Srinivas
3 Sept 2025 5:58 PM IST

October 11, 2025 (Second Saturday) shall be observed as a working day for all the government offices, schools and colleges

Telangana government (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The State government here on Wednesday informed that September 6, 2025 (Saturday) would be a general holiday for the government offices, schools and colleges located in and around twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal – Malkajgiri districts on account of Ganesh idols immersion procession.

Consequently, October 11, 2025 (Second Saturday) shall be observed as a working day for all the government offices, schools and colleges located in and around twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal - Malkajgiri district in lieu of general holiday declared on September 6, 2025 (Saturday). An order to this effect was issued on Wednesday.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana government general holiday ganesh idol immersion 
India Southern States Telangana 
    X