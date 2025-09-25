Telangana Govt Cracks Down on Indiramma Housing Bribes

Hyderabad: The state government has begun filing criminal cases against officials and Indiramma committee members accused of demanding bribes from housing beneficiaries. The action follows multiple complaints received through a housing department call centre launched recently by Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Authorities said criminal cases are being registered and disciplinary probes ordered within 24 hours of receiving complaints. Srinivas Reddy reiterated on Thursday that there would be “zero tolerance” for extortion. He ordered the immediate removal of accused committee members from their posts and the swift initiation of criminal proceedings.

The minister directed district collectors and superintendents of police to act on complaints within 24 hours and instructed that all call-centre complaints be simultaneously forwarded to district offices and his secretariat for monitoring. He appealed to beneficiaries to report any demand for money on the toll-free number 1800-599-5991, assuring that perpetrators would be prosecuted without delay.

Officials said the toll-free line has become the first point of contact for worried beneficiaries. Complaints are routed directly to district authorities and to the minister’s office, where daily logs are reviewed. The system, they said, has boosted confidence among the poor, with some complainants even filing police complaints alongside call-centre grievances.

Recent cases illustrate the extent of the problem. In Sangareddy district’s Nizampet Edulatanda hamlet, beneficiary Angoth Tulasi Bai alleged that panchayat secretary P. Mahboob Ali demanded Rs 10,000 to upload photographs confirming the completion of her house’s foundation. She said she had already paid Rs 5,000, but the photograph was not uploaded. Inquiry officials later confirmed a PhonePe transaction.

In Rangareddy district’s Majidpur, beneficiary Kalle Satyalu accused panchayat secretary Raghavendra of sustained harassment, demanding Rs 20,000 and obstructing photography for documentation on the pretext of a village pipeline. She told call-centre operators she had endured two months of intimidation, reported suicidal thoughts, and alleged officials were indifferent when she mentioned harming herself. A probe into her complaint is underway.

In Nagarkurnool district’s Tandur mandal, beneficiary Edula Bhimamma alleged that her relative, Edula Narayana, and Indiramma committee member Chikkondra Mallesh obstructed construction and extorted money. She claimed to have paid Rs 10,000 of a Rs 25,000 demand under duress. Local police have registered a criminal case against Mallesh following their inquiry.