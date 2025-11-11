Telangana Govt Confers Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award on Lateef Khan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has conferred the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award 2025 upon renowned educationist and Founder-Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mr. Mohammed Lateef Khan, in recognition of his three decades of dedicated service in the fields of education, social welfare, and minority upliftment.

The award was presented by Mr. Mohammed Azharuddin, Minister for Minority Welfare, during a grand ceremony organized by the Telangana Urdu Academy at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad, on the occasion of National Education Day.

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award is presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the areas of education, Urdu language and literature, and social service. This year’s event recognized the awardees for both 2024 and 2025. Mr. Lateef Khan received the honour comprising a cash prize of Rs. 2,25,000, a citation, and a memento. His lifelong mission has been to make value-based, affordable education accessible to all, particularly to students from marginalized communities. Under his visionary leadership, MS Education Academy has grown into a movement for social and educational transformation, empowering thousands of youth and women through various initiatives. Among his flagship initiatives are MS IAS Academy for Civil Services aspirants, Lateefi 40 for IIT and Medical entrance coaching, Zaibus Skill Development Centre for widows’ empowerment, and the Edventure Park, a pioneering platform promoting leadership, innovation, and startup culture among students. Expressing gratitude after receiving the award, Mr. Lateef Khan stated, "My next goal is to make quality education affordable for every student. Education should not be a privilege — it must be a right." Vice Chairperson Nuzhat Khan, Managing Directors Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Moazzam Hussain, along with senior officials, dignitaries, and heads of MS institutions congratulated him on this national recognition.



