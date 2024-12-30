Telangana: Govt Clears Bills After Taking 14% Commission: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the Congress government in the state is demanding a commission of 8 per cent to 14 per cent for approving the bills. He noted that some honest ministers in the Congress Cabinet were unhappy with this, leading to internal conflicts within the party. Congress ministers observed that the commission racket could explode anytime, he said. In a statement on Monday, Sanjay Kumar accused Congress leaders of focusing on bribing their Delhi high command to retain their positions rather than addressing public issues. He expressed anger over not clearing the pending bills to the tune of Rs 1300 crore of 12,769 former sarpanchs across the state, even after giving an assurance during the Assembly elections. The BJP leader said that the Narendra Modi government has carried out a number of development works including Palle Pragathi (Village Progress), Rythu Vedika (Farmers’ Platform), Vaikuntha Dhamam (Burial Grounds), dumping yards, Palle Prakruthi Vanam (Village Nature Park), Haritha Vanam (Green Park), revenue plantations, community halls, high mast lights, internal CC roads, CC drains, Mission Bhagiratha (Water Supply scheme), plastic waste management, and Mana Ooru — Mana Badi (Our Village — Our School). However, the development works have come to a halt without sarpanchs in the villages, he said. Accusing the Congress government of miserably failing to maintain law and order, he expressed concern over 22 per cent increase in overall crime and a 28 per cent rise in crimes against women under the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s government. On Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pavan Kalyan terming Revanth Reddy as a great leader, Sanjay Kumar wondered what qualities he saw in him as he had failed on all fronts including Six Guarantees and moreover the crime rate has increased. On Sandhya theatre incident and actor Allu Arjun, Sanjay Kumar termed it as a ploy to divert the attention from failed promises of the Congress government.