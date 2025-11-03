Adilabad Airport Gets Land Approval

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday accorded permission for the acquisition of 700 acres of land for the development of Adilabad Airport, a proposed joint user airfield with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to a Government Order (GO) issued on Monday, the District Collector of Adilabad has been directed to initiate proceedings to acquire the required land. “The Government, after careful examination of the matter, hereby directs the District Collector, Adilabad, to acquire land admeasuring 700 acres for the development of a joint user airport at Adilabad in Adilabad district,” the GO stated.

In a separate government order, the special chief secretary, transport, roads and buildings (airports) department, Vikas Raj, appointed Palusa Rohith Goud as joint managing director of the Telangana State Aviation Corporation Limited (TGSACL).

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which has prepared the master plan for developing Adilabad Airport, a 3-km-long runway will be constructed. The airport will have civilian terminal facilities on one side and an IAF station on the other, making it a joint-use airport. Earlier, the IAF had agreed to the proposal and issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC), paving the way for the airport’s construction.

About 370 acres of land are currently under the possession of the Air Force, including an airstrip dating back to the Nizam’s era at Shantinagar, on the outskirts of Adilabad town.