Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana Govt Announces Residential Plot, Govt Job to Cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Telangana
PTI
9 July 2024 2:50 PM GMT
Telangana Govt Announces Residential Plot, Govt Job to Cricketer Mohammed Siraj
x
Team India cricketer Mohammed Siraj met CM Revanth Reddy. The Chief Minister congratulated Siraj for winning the T20 World Cup. Siraj presented the Team India jersey to CM Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Lauding India pacer Mohammed Siraj for bringing laurels to the country and the state, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced a residential plot and a government job to the cricketer as a reward.

Siraj, who returned to his hometown Hyderabad last week after India's T20 World Cup victory, paid a courtesy call to the Chief Minister here.

The CM felicitated Siraj and praised him for his excellent performance in international cricket, an official release said.

He directed the officials to identify a suitable residential plot in Hyderabad or surrounding areas and provide a government job to Siraj, the release added.

( Source : PTI )
Mohammed Siraj Telangana Chief minister A Revanth Reddy residential plot government job t20 world cup 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick