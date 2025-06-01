Telangana Govt Announces Police Service Medals on Statehood Day

Hyderabad: T. Venkanna, district fire officer of Hyderabad who got injured while dousing the major fire at Gulzar Houz on May 18, has been conferred the Shourya Pathakam ahead of the Telangana Formation Day on Monday. Mirza Karamathullah Baig, leading fireman of Salar Jung Museum will also be receiving the Shourya Pathakam, a gallantry award.

Besides, nine personnel from the elite Greyhounds unit will be conferred the gallantry medal for their exemplary bravery.



Additionally, 16 personnel will be honoured with the Mahonnatha Seva Medal, 92 the Uttam Seva Medal, 47 the Harsh Seva Medal, and 461 will be presented the Seva Medal, according to orders issued by Ravi Gupta, special chief secretary, home.

In the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), one officer has been conferred the Mahonnatha Seva Medal, four the Uttam Seva Medal, and 17 the Seva Medal. The vigilance and enforcement department has one recipient of the Uttam Seva Medal and five recipients of the Seva Medal.



The disaster response and fire services department has one Mahonnatha Seva Medal winner, three are to be honoured with the Uttam Seva Medal, and 14 with the Seva Medal.

T. Mahender Reddy, DFO of Telangana fire and disaster response will receive the Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam, while Jeedimetla fire station officer V. Shekar Reddy, DFO of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri K. Madhusudhana Rao and Kukatpally ADFO T. Srinivas will receive the Uttama Seva Pathakam. The Special Protection Force (SPF) had one awardee for distinguished service, three for best service, and 15 recipients of the Seva Medal.