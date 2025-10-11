Telangana Govt Announces Ex-Gratia to Family of Chandrasekhar Killed in US Shoot Out

Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and SC, ST and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar paid their respects to the mortal remains of Pole Chandrasekhar, who tragically lost his life in a recent shooting incident in the United States.

The Ministers visited his residence at Teachers Colony in B.N. Reddy Nagar Division, on Saturday and offered condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

The Ministers assured the family of all possible support from the government, urging them to stay strong during this difficult time. On behalf of the Telangana government, an ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh was announced for the family.

The Ministers also assured that employment opportunities would be provided to the deceased’s brothers as per their qualifications, either in the private sector or through outsourcing channels.

Chandrashekar, 28, a techie from Hyderabad working at a gas station in Dallas, Texas, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in an apparent robbery attempt on Friday. Chandrashekar, a resident of BN Reddy Nagar in LB Nagar, died on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. He had completed his master’s degree in data analytics from the University of North Texas and worked as a senior data analyst with GEICO in Richardson, Texas.