Telangana Govt Announces Ex-Gratia for Chevella Mishap Victims

Chevella: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has ordered an inquiry into the tragic bus accident that occurred at Mirzaguda village in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Monday.

The Minister announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh to the injured. He visited the Chevella hospital, enquired about the condition of the injured, and reviewed the medical treatment being provided to them.

Speaking to the media, Ponnam Prabhakar said that 19 people were killed in the accident, and postmortem examinations are being conducted at the hospital. Among the deceased are 10 women, 8 men, and one child, he informed.

The Minister added that 13 victims have been identified so far, while the process of identifying the remaining victims is underway.