SLBC tunnel accident: All workers dead, declares govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday officially acknowledged that the six more missing workers in the SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana are now presumed dead, and announced that ex-gratia to the families of the deceased would be handed over in the next day or two.

It may be recalled that eight workers were buried when a section of the tunnel collapsed on February 22. While bodies of two of the workers have been found in the past 40 days, efforts to find the rest of the six have not met with success so far.

The body of Gurpreeet Singh, an erector operation working for Robbins, USA, that operated the tunnel boring machine was found on March 9, and that of Manoj Kumar, a project engineer with Jaiprakash Associates, the company contracted to build the tunnel, was found on March 25. The families were provided with Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, speaking to mediapersons at the Srisailam Left Bank Tunnel inlet site in Domalapenta village, said it was extremely unfortunate that lives were lost in the accident, and everything humanly possible was done to search for any possible survivors in the immediate aftermath of the accident. Expressing deep sympathies to the families of the workers who lost their lives, he said the Nagarkurnool district collector Badavath Santosh has been instructed to release the compensation to the families of the six workers whose bodies are yet to be found.

The Minister also said that the government is committed to completing the SLBC tunnel project but will move forward with abundant caution after taking into account all aspects of safety. “We will surmount any challenges and difficulties and this government will complete the project in the current term of the Congress government, in the next two to two and a half years and provide irrigation and drinking water to Nalgonda and Khammam districts by drawing water from Krishna reservoir using the tunnel,” Srinivas Reddy said.

He said over the past 40 days, around 750 rescuers from various agencies had worked hard round the clock to search for the missing workers. The number of rescue workers has now been reduced to around 550 who will continue to clean up the tunnel removing silt and parts of the tunnel boring machine as the search continues for the bodies of the still missing six workers, he said.