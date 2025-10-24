Telangana Govt Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Victims of Kurnool Bus Fire

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday announced an ex-gratia for the victims of the Kurnool bus fire tragedy. Families of those who lost their lives will receive ₹5 lakh each, while ₹2 lakh will be provided to those injured in the incident.

At least 20 people were killed when a private bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire on National Highway-44 in Kurnool district early Friday morning.

The accident occurred after the bus collided with a bike, triggering a massive blaze that quickly engulfed the vehicle. Officials said 21 passengers managed to escape from the burning bus.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.