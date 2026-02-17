Telangana Govt. Allows Staff to Leave at 4 pm during Ramzan Month

Hyderabad: The government has permitted all the government Muslim employees, teachers, contract, out sourcing, boards, corporations and Public Sector Employees working in the State to leave their offices or schools at 4 pm. during holy month of Ramzan from February 19 to March 20 (both days inclusive).

The permission was granted to enable them offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued a memo in this regard here on Tuesday.



