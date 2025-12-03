Telangana Govt Adviser Urges People To Attend CM’s Adilabad Meet Today

Adilabad: State government adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy on Wednesday appealed to the public and party cadre to attend Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s public meeting in large numbers and ensure its success in Adilabad town on Thursday. Speaking to the media after inspecting arrangements at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Sudarshan Reddy said the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for several development works, including Young India Integrated Schools, and inaugurate a few completed projects.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Adilabad town in view of the Chief Minister’s visit and the public meeting. Traffic will not be allowed towards the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, where the meeting will be held.

The stage has been set for the Chief Minister’s visit and the inauguration and foundation-laying of development works. On the other hand, former minister Jogu Ramanna of the BRS alleged that the Chief Minister’s meeting is being organised in violation of the election code currently in force for the Sarpanch elections.

Jogu Ramanna also questioned the timing of the government’s decision to sanction Rs 200 crore for the Young India Integrated School in Adilabad, just a day before the Chief Minister’s visit. He said the government has failed to implement the six guarantees it had promised.