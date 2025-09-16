Telangana Governor Urges Rural Varsities to Democratise Education

Nalgonda: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma observed that educational institutions in rural areas should strive to bridge socio-economic inequalities by democratising access to quality education for marginalised and underprivileged students.

Speaking at the 4th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) at Anneparthi in Nalgonda district, he said India’s progress depends on judicious stewardship of resources and human ingenuity, with research, development, and education as key pillars. He emphasised that universities in rural areas have a pivotal role to play in democratising education and bridging socio-economic divides. He further stressed the need to uphold core values, nurture a forward-looking vision, and establish resilient systems for long-term sustainability.

“As the world’s fourth-largest economy, India is poised to claim the third position. But such growth acquires meaning only through inclusive development,” he said.

The Governor commended MGU’s strides in academics, research, innovation, and service, noting its role in nurturing a diverse cohort of students from across Telangana. He said the university has instilled values and resilience, enabling students to overcome obstacles and emerge as responsible leaders.

Highlighting India’s rise in the Global Innovation Index, from 81st in 2015 to 39th at present, he said it reflects a strengthened innovation ecosystem. He urged institutions to adapt curricula for emerging technologies and harness the potential of artificial intelligence despite its perceived disruptions.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” He called for dedication to knowledge, creativity, and enterprise, adding that India, with its 1.4 billion people, needs skilled and visionary leaders to reclaim its mantle as Vishwaguru and realize the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. To the graduating students, he advised: “Cherish your aspirations; the future favors the compassionate, the tenacious, and the resolute.”

The Governor also presented gold medals to meritorious students and awarded PhDs to research scholars. In all, 22 scholars received their doctorates and 57 students were awarded gold medals.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad Director Prof. B.S. Murthy, MGU Vice Chancellor Prof. Khaja Althaf Hussain, and others also attended the programme.