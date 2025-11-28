Telangana Governor Launches North-East Connect Association at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma officially launched the North-East Connect Association (NECA) during the closing ceremony of the Telangana North East Connect 2025 festival held at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

The techno-cultural festival—initiated by the Governor and supported by the Government of Telangana—marked a first-of-its-kind collaborative event in the country. The programme also witnessed the signing of multiple MoUs between entrepreneurs and institutions from Telangana and the Northeastern states.

NECA has been formed as a civil society platform aimed at uniting diverse Northeastern communities residing in Telangana. Its mission is to foster cooperation, promote cultural and economic engagement, and address community concerns constructively. The association will function as a bridge between the Telangana government, civil society, and Northeastern residents.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said the formation of NECA represents a significant step towards strengthening inclusion and cultural harmony.

“This initiative reflects the spirit of unity and diversity that defines our nation. NECA will continue the work of supporting, integrating, and empowering the Northeast community in Telangana,” he said.

NECA President Paparao Biyyala and Vice President Gautam Sawang stated that the platform will work to enhance collaboration and build lasting relationships between the people of Telangana and Northeastern communities.

The founding members of NECA come from distinguished backgrounds across administration, health, law, academia, entrepreneurship, and public service:

Paparao Biyyala – Former IAS officer and ex-Policy Advisor to Telangana Government; also served as Home Secretary in Assam.

D. Gautam Sawang– Former DGP of Andhra Pradesh, with long-standing cultural links to the Northeast.

Dr. S. Sahariah – Padma Shri award-winning transplant surgeon and Founder Director of KIMS, originally from Assam.

Prof. Ajailiu Niumai – Professor of Sociology at the University of Hyderabad and noted researcher on Northeast studies.

Stephen Sen – Hyderabad-based lawyer with strong legal engagement and personal ties to Northeastern communities.

Dr. K. Rajeswara Rao – Retired IAS officer from Tripura cadre, known for work in inclusive development.

Sridhar Muppidi – Entrepreneur and technology leader with professional initiatives supporting youth in the Northeast.

The launch event drew participation from several dignitaries, cultural representatives, and members of Northeastern communities living in Telangana.