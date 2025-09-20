Telangana Governor Extends Bathukamma Festival Greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extended heartiest wishes and warm greetings to all the women of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the commencement of the Bathukamma festival, commencing from Sunday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said, “Bathukamma is a very special festival associated with Mother Nature and is essentially a celebration of life by women of Telangana. The colourful seasonal wild flowers used is preparing the Bathukamma possess the medicinal properties that help cleanse the water bodies replenished by the copious rains of the season.”

“Bathukamma marks the reunion of families and home coming of daughters of the soil to celebrate the nine-day long festival. It is a true tribute to the native culture and traditions of Telangana and offering prayers to Goddess Gauri (Goddess Parvati) in the form of Bathukamma,” he said

“I extend my heartfelt wishes for happy and joyous Bathukamma celebrations and pray for good health and prosperity of all with the blessings of Goddess Gauri,” he added.