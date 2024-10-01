Telangana Governor extends Bathukamma festival greetings

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Bathukamma festival from October 2, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday extended heartiest wishes and warm greetings to all the women of Telangana.

In a statement here, he said Bathukamma, a festival deeply connected to Mother Nature, is a sacred celebration of life and the feminine energy. “It is a vibrant expression of devotion by the women of Telangana, who through their creativity and prayers, invoke the divine blessings of Goddess Gauri,” he said.

He said the colorful seasonal wildflowers used in crafting the beautiful idols of Bathukamma were nature’s gift, endowed with medicinal properties that cleanse the water bodies filled by the abundance of the monsoon rains.

These flowers, arranged with devotion, symbolize the harmony between nature and life. The festival marks the joyous reunion of families as daughters return to their ancestral homes to partake in the nine-day celebration, offering prayers and songs in honor of Goddess Gauri.

Bathukamma stands as a proud tribute to the rich culture and traditions of Telangana, embodying the essence of devotion, unity, and the nurturing spirit of womanhood. “May the divine blessings of Goddess Gauri fill all our lives with health, happiness, and prosperity. I wish you all joyous Bathukamma celebrations, and pray for your safety and well-being with the grace of Goddess Gauri. Wishing you a blessed and vibrant Bathukamma!” he said.