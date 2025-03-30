Telangana Governor attends Rajasthan Foundation Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended Rajasthan foundation day celebrations as the chief guest at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor expressed his happiness in celebrating Rajasthan’s foundation day. He highlighted the State’s unique features, including its beautifully color-coordinated cities, its historical and geographical significance as the home of the Aravalli range—the oldest mountains in the Indian subcontinent—and Kalibangan, an important site of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization. He also praised Rajasthan’s famous forts and palaces.

The Governor appreciated the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative of the Central government, which celebrates India's cultural diversity and aims to strengthen bonds between people from different regions. He expressed hope that this program would play a key role in fostering national unity.

Many members of the Rajasthani community in Hyderabad also participated enthusiastically in the celebrations. M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary to the Governor, along with other Raj Bhavan officials and staff, attended the event.